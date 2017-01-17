EXCLUSIVE: UT Brownsville transition issues core source of UTRGV probation
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Havidan Rodriguez poses for a photo Friday, July 12, 2013 at the University of Texas-PanAmerican in Edinburg. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Havidan Rodriguez poses for a photo Friday, July 12, 2013 at the University of Texas-PanAmerican in Edinburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|21 hr
|tomin cali
|22
|anti christ
|Jan 15
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 13
|lillieh12
|6,488
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec '16
|Sasha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC