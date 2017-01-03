Ex-county judge arrested

Ex-county judge arrested

Former Cameron County Judge Pete Sepulveda Jr. has been arrested on charges of abuse of official capacity, misapplication of fiduciary property and theft by a public servant, authorities revealed yesterday in Brownsville.

