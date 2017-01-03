El Jardin Hotel rooftop, top floor damaged in blaze
A look through a doorway rooftop entrance and the rubble scattered about of the abandoned historic El Jardin Hotel in downtown Brownsville the aftermath of a fire that was extinguished by the Brownsville Fire Department in the early morning hours on Saturday. A small confined fire consumes old bed mattresses outside the back of El Jardin Hotel in Brownsville Saturday afternoon that was put out by the Brownsville Fire Department within minutes.
