El Jardin Hotel rooftop, top floor damaged in blaze

A look through a doorway rooftop entrance and the rubble scattered about of the abandoned historic El Jardin Hotel in downtown Brownsville the aftermath of a fire that was extinguished by the Brownsville Fire Department in the early morning hours on Saturday. A small confined fire consumes old bed mattresses outside the back of El Jardin Hotel in Brownsville Saturday afternoon that was put out by the Brownsville Fire Department within minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.