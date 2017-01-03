El Jardin Hotel rooftop, top floor da...

El Jardin Hotel rooftop, top floor damaged in blaze

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A look through a doorway rooftop entrance and the rubble scattered about of the abandoned historic El Jardin Hotel in downtown Brownsville the aftermath of a fire that was extinguished by the Brownsville Fire Department in the early morning hours on Saturday. A small confined fire consumes old bed mattresses outside the back of El Jardin Hotel in Brownsville Saturday afternoon that was put out by the Brownsville Fire Department within minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr Bubba Gump 1,010
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Dec 28 Unknown Soldier 5
La vida mal Dec 18 Sasha 1
Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13) Dec '16 Terri 3
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Nov '16 GUESS WHO 6,486
Deja America ahora!! Nov '16 Immigracion Capitan 1
News Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07) Oct '16 Edsopinion 60
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,382 • Total comments across all topics: 277,704,564

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC