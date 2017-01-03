Driver's Seat - Privacy, Spies and Pa...

Driver's Seat - Privacy, Spies and Passwords

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

I've always enjoyed novels and movies that involved espionage, secret codes, undercover heroes and despicable interrogators who snarled 'Vee haff vays to make you talk!' at captives bound with rope and tape. But as Year 2017 gets underway a troubled thought comes to my mind: aren't we all trapped in a world of espionage? And most of us are not even spies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Sun GodisGoodallThetime 6,487
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Dec 28 Unknown Soldier 5
La vida mal Dec 18 Sasha 1
Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13) Dec '16 Terri 3
Deja America ahora!! Nov '16 Immigracion Capitan 1
News Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07) Oct '16 Edsopinion 60
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,309 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,588

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC