Donna Man Demands Paving Company Pay His Truck's Damages
In September, Carlos Marquez said he was driving along a stretch of road on Military Highway 281 in Brownsville. He was rattled when he went over several potholes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Fri
|lillieh12
|6,488
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Terri
|3
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC