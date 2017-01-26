Doing the wave: A primer on immigration in America
In this Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, cotton farmer Teofilo "Junior" Flores drives his truck along the U.S.-Mexico border fence that passes through his property in Brownsville, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|32 min
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|6 hr
|DC Dave
|6
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Wed
|LIVINGontheEDGE
|6,491
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|33
|Do you know Marisol
|Jan 21
|Anonimo
|1
|anti christ
|Jan 15
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC