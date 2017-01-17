Crews Look to Avoid Another Toxic Fir...

Crews Look to Avoid Another Toxic Fire after Tires Reignite in Olmito

Yesterday

Brownsville fire crews headed to the site as another cloud of black smoke started billowing from the piles of burned tires on Tuesday. According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, an investigation back in 2011 at the site revealed there were more than 3.3 million pounds of shredded tires and even more burned tires.

