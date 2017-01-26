City participates in nationwide homeless count
The City of Brownsville participated this morning in the Point-In-Time survey also known as a nation wide homeless count. The goal of the survey is trying to figure out how many homeless people live in the city and how they can be assisted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|7 min
|inbred Genius
|45
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|2 hr
|So sad
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|Thu
|DC Dave
|6
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Wed
|LIVINGontheEDGE
|6,491
|Do you know Marisol
|Jan 21
|Anonimo
|1
|anti christ
|Jan 15
|suckmydickuperv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC