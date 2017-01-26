City participates in nationwide homel...

City participates in nationwide homeless count

The City of Brownsville participated this morning in the Point-In-Time survey also known as a nation wide homeless count. The goal of the survey is trying to figure out how many homeless people live in the city and how they can be assisted.

