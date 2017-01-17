City looks at cap on right-of-way ord...

City looks at cap on right-of-way ordinance fees

During Tuesday's City Commission meeting, the commissioners tabled the "right-of-way" ordinance that would require organizations to purchase a permit for the use of the Downtown Brownsville area for special events. The purpose of the ordinance is to create a process to utilize public right-of-ways in Downtown Brownsville.

