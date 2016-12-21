City improves access to exercise
Whether it is tossing discs at Monte Bella Park or riding a bike on the Belden Trail, residents of Brownsville may notice that their options have been greatly expanded. One of the biggest projects was a $10,000, 21-basket disc golf course that is free to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec 3
|Terri
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|GUESS WHO
|6,486
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
|Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Edsopinion
|60
|Joe lopez
|Oct '16
|Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC