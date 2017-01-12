Children's Museum AC upgraded

Children's Museum AC upgraded

Visitors will now be cool and comfortable at both the Children's Museum of Brownsville and the Costumes of the Americas Museum, thanks to the recently completed installation of a new air conditioning system. Both museums occupy the same building, so they both benefit from the upgrade.

