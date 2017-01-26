Chess grandmaster plays - simul' match at Winter Haven

Winter Haven Resort in Brownsville on Saturday hosted chess grandmaster Kamil Dragun, head of the chess team at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, in a match pitting him against some two dozen local players simultaneously. The 21-year-old Dragun, who is from Poland, is ranked in the top 200 among the world's 1,500-plus grandmasters, said Howard Slackman, Winter Haven Chess Club leader and a longtime Winter Haven resident.

