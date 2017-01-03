Celebratory Feast
The Feast of the Epiphany, or Dia de los Reyes, was celebrated by Oblate Father Peter Antonisamy on Friday at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Brownsville. Many Brownsville faithful honored the day that three wise men visited a newborn Jesus with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh, and proclaimed him the son of God.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Terri
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|GUESS WHO
|6,486
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
|Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Edsopinion
|60
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC