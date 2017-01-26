Brownsville resident shares his perspective about life at the fence

Rusty Monsees gives a tour of his 21.1 property he calls "The Farm" Wednesday, January 25, 2017, to local media as he talks about his encounters with undocumeted immigrants. Border Experience Brownsville resident Rusty MonA sees, owner of a 21.1-acre farm that hugs the Rio Grande River - which separates the United States from Mexico - sees the undocumented immigration situation on nearly a daily basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.