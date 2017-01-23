Brownsville offers warrant amnesty period
The City of Brownsville Municipal Court will have a warrant amnesty period, when people who have fines with the municipal court will be waived. "Every year, especially down here in the Valley, the poverty rate is higher and the ability to pay fines impedes people with their income as well," said Robert Lerma, City of Brownsville's interim presiding judge.
