Brownsville native to lead squad in parade
Squadron 5 of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets will march in the 80th annual Charro Days Grand International Parade on Elizabeth Street in downtown Brownsville. Also known as the "Filthy Fifth," the squadron's 42 members will escort Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp in the parade, according to squadron commander Heather Glover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|13 hr
|LIVINGontheEDGE
|6,491
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Mon
|Well Well
|33
|Do you know Marisol
|Jan 21
|Anonimo
|1
|anti christ
|Jan 15
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC