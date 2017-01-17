Brownsville Leads Count Effort to Secure Grants for Homeless People
Julia Lash, program manager for the city of Brownsville, said the city's goal is to get an accurate count as to how many people are living in the street. The city does so with the annual program called Point-In-Time Count.
