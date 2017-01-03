BPUB moves up repair to water main line, valves
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has announced there will be a water service interruption today, from 7 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m. The crews will repair a 16-inch water main line and install two new valves. The service interruption will affect approximately 200 customers.
