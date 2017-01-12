Bill aims to block misleading wording on local ballots
Local governments that try to mislead voters with confusing and deceptive ballot wording in local elections or try to thwart citizen petition drives would face penalties under legislation filed Friday. Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, co-author of the Texas Ballot Integrity Act -- Senate Bill 488 -- said the measure was prompted by controversies in Houston and other cities over unclear ballot wording and attempts to thwart referendum drives by citizen groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Fri
|lillieh12
|6,488
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Terri
|3
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC