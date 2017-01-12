Bill aims to block misleading wording on local ballots

Local governments that try to mislead voters with confusing and deceptive ballot wording in local elections or try to thwart citizen petition drives would face penalties under legislation filed Friday. Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, co-author of the Texas Ballot Integrity Act -- Senate Bill 488 -- said the measure was prompted by controversies in Houston and other cities over unclear ballot wording and attempts to thwart referendum drives by citizen groups.

