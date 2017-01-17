BHA celebrating 70th anniversary this...

BHA celebrating 70th anniversary this month

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A view of the large doric columns at the front entrance of the home of Charles Stillman built in the mid 1800's for his wife Elizabeth Goodrich. Stillman was a ship owner, merchant and rancher who came to Brazaos Santiago in 1828 and in 1849-1850 and founded the city of Brownsville in old Espiritu Santo Land Grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you know Marisol 20 hr Anonimo 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 22 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Fri tomin cali 22
anti christ Jan 15 suckmydickuperv 1
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Jan 13 lillieh12 6,488
Valley Reality Show! Jan 11 C-Styles 1
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Dec 28 Unknown Soldier 5
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Cameron County was issued at January 22 at 11:27AM CST

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,151,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC