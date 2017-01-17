BHA celebrating 70th anniversary this month

A view of the large doric columns at the front entrance of the home of Charles Stillman built in the mid 1800's for his wife Elizabeth Goodrich. Stillman was a ship owner, merchant and rancher who came to Brazaos Santiago in 1828 and in 1849-1850 and founded the city of Brownsville in old Espiritu Santo Land Grant.

