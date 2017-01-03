Bailey provides update during state of campus address
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley president Guy Bailey presents a report on the university's progress, Thursday, January 5, 2017, at the campus in Brownsville, Texas. Bailey discussed statistics, the school's role in the Rio Grande Valley and briefly spoke about the university's probationary accreditation status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
