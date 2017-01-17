"All In" program aims to benefit employers, students and the community
Employers have a chance to learn about the benefits of hosting paid internships through the United Way of Southern Cameron County's "All In" partnership at an information session at the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, 1600 W. University Blvd., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. The All In Internship Program will create 90 new, paid internship positions for Brownsville post-secondary students in high-demand occupations. These internships will provide "meaningful work assignments and a learning component related to the students' academic major," according to the United Way.
