Afghanistan native volunteers on SPI while awaiting hearing
And yet here she was - a woman he'd just met - embracing him at the BrownsvilleSouthPadre IslandInternationalAirport. She was there to pick up Khurami for a friend, South Padre Island resident Will Everett, who had secured a visa for the Afghanistan native to come to the United States to pursue asylum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anti christ
|3 hr
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|New Resident
|1,031
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 13
|lillieh12
|6,488
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Terri
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC