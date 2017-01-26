Accrediting group seeks information o...

Accrediting group seeks information on TSC complaint

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Texas Southmost College board chairwoman Adela Garza listens to remarks from a board member, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, before a special meeting in Brownsville, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Toomanypharts 1,077
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 22 hr another brick in ... 59
Michelle Garcia suicide Fri So sad 1
News 5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall Jan 26 DC Dave 6
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Jan 25 LIVINGontheEDGE 6,491
Do you know Marisol Jan 21 Anonimo 1
anti christ Jan 15 suckmydickuperv 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,363,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC