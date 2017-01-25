5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall

To report a multipart visual series on border barriers around the globe, we drove the entire length of the U.S.-Mexico border - from Brownsville, Tex., to San Diego, with crossings into Mexico scattered throughout - talking to locals and experts about President Trump's promise to build the wall. Trump's action to start construction leaves unclear whether the administration will build a wall along the entire border or just in certain areas.

