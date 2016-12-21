UTRGV has four buildings under constr...

UTRGV has four buildings under construction

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is finishing the year with four buildings under construction, two recently approved and many plans for expansion in the upcoming year. Construction and growth will be the theme for years to come as the university has four buildings underway in Brownsville, with the 102,551-square-foot Academic Building; Edinburg, where a 115,000-square-foot Science and Research Center is being built; Boca Chica Beach, where the $1.2 million STARGATE facility will be located; and McAllen, where officials recently broke ground on a 85,000-square-foot research building in partnership with Doctors Hospital at Renaissance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
La vida mal Dec 18 Sasha 1
Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13) Dec 3 Terri 3
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Nov 29 GUESS WHO 6,486
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Nov 29 Juan Jose Cortez 4
Deja America ahora!! Nov '16 Immigracion Capitan 1
News Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07) Oct '16 Edsopinion 60
Joe lopez Oct '16 Fan 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,319 • Total comments across all topics: 277,391,818

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC