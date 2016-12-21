UTRGV given most serious sanction short of loss of accreditation, agency says

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received the most serious sanction short of completely removing its accreditation, the agency who awards accreditation said in a public disclosure statement released late Thursday. UTRGV remains accredited, the statement said, but was placed on probation "following receipt of self-disclosed information submitted as part of a withdrawn merger application and receipt of an Institutional Summary Form," the agency said in a statement posted online late Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.