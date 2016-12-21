Traffic on Highway 48 again kills several birds
A roaring weekend cold front is apparently the culprit in yet another pelican kill on State Highway 48 between Port Isabel and Brownsville. Witnesses said Mondya the carcasses of about a dozen brown pelicans were seen about 7 a.m. Monday along the roadway near where more than 60 birds were killed by traffic on Dec. 8. The Texas Department of Transportation reported three dead pelicans were found during the latest incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec 3
|Terri
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Nov 29
|GUESS WHO
|6,486
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Nov 29
|Juan Jose Cortez
|4
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
|Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Edsopinion
|60
|Joe lopez
|Oct '16
|Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC