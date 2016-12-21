Traffic on Highway 48 again kills several birds

A roaring weekend cold front is apparently the culprit in yet another pelican kill on State Highway 48 between Port Isabel and Brownsville. Witnesses said Mondya the carcasses of about a dozen brown pelicans were seen about 7 a.m. Monday along the roadway near where more than 60 birds were killed by traffic on Dec. 8. The Texas Department of Transportation reported three dead pelicans were found during the latest incident.

