Traffic on Highway 48 again kills sev...

Traffic on Highway 48 again kills several birds

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A roaring weekend cold front is apparently the culprit in yet another pelican kill on State Highway 48 between Port Isabel and Brownsville. Witnesses said Mondya the carcasses of about a dozen brown pelicans were seen about 7 a.m. Monday along the roadway near where more than 60 birds were killed by traffic on Dec. 8. The Texas Department of Transportation reported three dead pelicans were found during the latest incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
La vida mal Dec 18 Sasha 1
Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13) Dec 3 Terri 3
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Nov 29 GUESS WHO 6,486
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Nov 29 Juan Jose Cortez 4
Deja America ahora!! Nov '16 Immigracion Capitan 1
News Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07) Oct '16 Edsopinion 60
Joe lopez Oct '16 Fan 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,263

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC