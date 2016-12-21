Students receives cozy pajamas, stuffed bears
Wrapped gift boxes with pajamas sets fill the library tables, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at Putegnat Elementary School in Brownsville, Texas. Students identified by school faculty were presented the gifts as part of an annual charity donation by a local resident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec 3
|Terri
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Nov 29
|GUESS WHO
|6,486
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Nov 29
|Juan Jose Cortez
|4
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
|Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Edsopinion
|60
|Joe lopez
|Oct '16
|Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC