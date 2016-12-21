Silent Nights

A Christmas lit nativity scene reflects off the water of a resaca representing the birth of Jesus at Palo Verde neighborhood in Brownsville, A reindeer christmas adorns the lawn of a house as it lights up the night during Christmas time in Brownsville. Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we'll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More>> Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.