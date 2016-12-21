Sheriff, deputies deliver toys and food
With three female inmates from the Correctional Center helping wrap large piles of presents, Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio prepared to go out into the community Wednesday with some of his officers to hand out more than 2,500 gifts to children and families in the Brownsville area. "The purpose of this is to give some of the kids who don't have anything else, the poor kids in the neighborhood, just a little thing, but it makes a big difference to them," Lucio said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec 3
|Terri
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Nov 29
|GUESS WHO
|6,486
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Nov 29
|Juan Jose Cortez
|4
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
|Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Edsopinion
|60
|Joe lopez
|Oct '16
|Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC