Sheriff, deputies deliver toys and food

With three female inmates from the Correctional Center helping wrap large piles of presents, Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio prepared to go out into the community Wednesday with some of his officers to hand out more than 2,500 gifts to children and families in the Brownsville area. "The purpose of this is to give some of the kids who don't have anything else, the poor kids in the neighborhood, just a little thing, but it makes a big difference to them," Lucio said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.