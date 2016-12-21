Santa dons blue to spread good tidings

Santa dons blue to spread good tidings

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Brownsville Herald

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Explorers Club deliver toys with Blue Santa to Brownsville Independent School District families that live in a low-socioeconomic status Thursday morning at Plaza Square Motel. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Explorers Club visit BISD families that live in low-socioeconomic status who live at Plaza Square Motel along Central Boulevard in Brownsville to deliver Christmas gifts to children with Blue Santa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
La vida mal Dec 18 Sasha 1
Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13) Dec 3 Terri 3
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Nov 29 GUESS WHO 6,486
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Nov 29 Juan Jose Cortez 4
Deja America ahora!! Nov '16 Immigracion Capitan 1
News Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07) Oct '16 Edsopinion 60
Joe lopez Oct '16 Fan 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,321,993

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC