Santa dons blue to spread good tidings
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Explorers Club deliver toys with Blue Santa to Brownsville Independent School District families that live in a low-socioeconomic status Thursday morning at Plaza Square Motel. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Explorers Club visit BISD families that live in low-socioeconomic status who live at Plaza Square Motel along Central Boulevard in Brownsville to deliver Christmas gifts to children with Blue Santa.
