Room Trap Escape Game offers unique experience
Brownsville now has a fun new form of entertainment called the Room Trap Escape Game, inspired by the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things." The brainchild of Angie Macias, up to eight people are placed in a room and given 60 minutes to follow clues, solve riddles, open up props and find the key to escape the room before it fills with fog and flashing lights.
