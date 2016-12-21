Officials: No Mosquito Has Tested Positive for Zika in Cameron Co.
BROWNSVILLE Six people have contracted the Zika virus in Brownsville, yet health officials said not one mosquito trapped this entire year, throughout the city, has tested positive for the virus. Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said health providers and researchers are learning more about the virus as they study new cases.
