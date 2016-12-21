New tour signs add focus to history
A view of one of the many architectural arches of the Fort Brown Old Post Hospital built in 1846. According to civilwar.org The Union army landed near the mouth of the Rio Grande in November of 1863 occupying Fort Brown and Brownsville, but later was retaken by Confederate forces and held the fort until the end of the war.
