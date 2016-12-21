New Option for Toll Road Users in Cam...

New Option for Toll Road Users in Cameron Co.

Read more: KRGV

BROWNSVILLE Drivers that use or plan to use Toll Road 550 have a new option to pay for using the state highway. The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority is now allowing drivers to "use now and pay later" by having them register their vehicle online.

