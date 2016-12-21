Motorcycle officer involved in accident

Motorcycle officer involved in accident

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: TheMonitor.com

A bystander takes a photograph of an accident scene with his phone, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Brownsville, Texas. A Brownsville Police Department motorcycle was involved in the accident, sending the officer to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
La vida mal Dec 18 Sasha 1
Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13) Dec 3 Terri 3
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Nov 29 GUESS WHO 6,486
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Nov 29 Juan Jose Cortez 4
Deja America ahora!! Nov '16 Immigracion Capitan 1
News Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07) Oct '16 Edsopinion 60
Joe lopez Oct '16 Fan 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,005

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC