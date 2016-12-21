Moody Clinic celebrates Christmas in Brownsville
Children react as they see a ball python from Gladys Porter Zoo education keeper program coordinator Damian Hairston Wednesday at Moody Clinic during their Christmas celebration. Children at Moody Clinic join in during a cotton ball snowball fight with family and employees at the clinic Wednesday during their Christmas celebration gathering.
