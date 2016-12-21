Jury duty scam active; U.S. Marshals ...

Jury duty scam active; U.S. Marshals warn of action in Houston area

The U.S. Marshals are warning the public of a federal jury duty phone scam that has victimized several people in the Houston area and in numerous states around the country. Although no cases have been reported in the Brownsville area as of yet, these types of scam artists tend to focus on one spot for a few weeks or months, then target another city.

