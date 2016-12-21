Indian-origin man found guilty of bribery in US
NEW YORK: An Indian-origin man was found guilty of bribing Mexican officials to secure contracts, Assistant Attorney General Leslie Caldwell has said. Kamta Ramnarine, 69, the co-owner of an aircraft maintenance company was found guilty in the $2 million-bribery case involving Mexican officials, Caldwell said on Tuesday.
