Hazmat Unit Responds to Failed Smuggling Attempt at Brownsville Port of Entry

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: KRGV

A Border Patrol agent suffered an allergic reaction to a chemical used to sneak drugs past the Brownsville point of entry. Denise Martinez, 58, was arrested after trying to smuggle 300 pounds of marihuana hidden inside two air conditioning units Wednesday night.

