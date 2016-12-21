Friendship of Women aids victims of domestic abuse

Daisy Lopez, victim education director at Friendship of Women, Inc. a center for the prevention of family violence and sexual assault sits at their facilities conference room Friday morning along 98 East Price Road in Brownsville. A sheet of paper is taped at the entrance of Friendship of Women, Inc. a center for the prevention of family violence and sexual assault in Brownsville showing the facilities business hours along 98 East Price Road.

