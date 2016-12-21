Friendship of Women aids victims of domestic abuse
Daisy Lopez, victim education director at Friendship of Women, Inc. a center for the prevention of family violence and sexual assault sits at their facilities conference room Friday morning along 98 East Price Road in Brownsville. A sheet of paper is taped at the entrance of Friendship of Women, Inc. a center for the prevention of family violence and sexual assault in Brownsville showing the facilities business hours along 98 East Price Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec 3
|Terri
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Nov 29
|GUESS WHO
|6,486
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Nov 29
|Juan Jose Cortez
|4
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
|Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Edsopinion
|60
|Joe lopez
|Oct '16
|Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC