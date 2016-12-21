East Elizabeth Street lamps retrofitt...

East Elizabeth Street lamps retrofitted with LEDs

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Brownsville Herald

The street lamps on East Elizabeth Street between 6th and 14th streets will cast a whiter, brighter glow thanks to a retrofit with LED lights and new globes. The pilot project is an initiative of Main Street Brownsville that involves changing out 159 lights on 53 street lamps, three fixtures to a lamp, as well as the installation of surge protectors.

