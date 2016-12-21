Cold front bringing high winds, rain

18 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A cold front moving into the Rio Grande Valley bringing strong offshore winds has led the National Weather Service in Brownsville to issue a gale warning for the Gulf of Mexico.

