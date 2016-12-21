Brownsville Bridge Restoration Part o...

Brownsville Bridge Restoration Part of $3 Million Hike-and-Bike Trail

BROWNSVILLE A bridge once part of a major plantation in Brownsville will be restored and added to the city's newest park. Gene Fernandez of the Historic Brownsville Museum led the drive for the restoration.

