Brownsville Bridge Restoration Part of $3 Million Hike-and-Bike Trail
BROWNSVILLE A bridge once part of a major plantation in Brownsville will be restored and added to the city's newest park. Gene Fernandez of the Historic Brownsville Museum led the drive for the restoration.
