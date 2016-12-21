Amarillo City Council considers city ...

Amarillo City Council considers city manager pay rate

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Amarillo.com

Amarillo City Council members say the bar has been set too high when it comes to paying the city manager. As the Council prepares to interview a series of nine to 10 finalists for the top position, a conversation about the next city manager's compensation has sparked a debate about whether or not the City should set a salary for the position or instead simply negotiate with the most qualified candidate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
La vida mal Dec 18 Sasha 1
Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13) Dec 3 Terri 3
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Nov 29 GUESS WHO 6,486
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Nov 29 Juan Jose Cortez 4
Deja America ahora!! Nov '16 Immigracion Capitan 1
News Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07) Oct '16 Edsopinion 60
Joe lopez Oct '16 Fan 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,017

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC