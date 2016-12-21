6 guilty pleas in bribery scheme involving Mexican contracts
Federal authorities say six people have pleaded guilty in a $2 million bribery scheme involving Mexican officials securing aircraft maintenance and repair contracts with Mexican government-owned and controlled entities. Prosecutors in Houston and San Antonio say charges and plea agreements unsealed Tuesday show the bribes were paid to several different foreign officials either by wire transfer or checks to accounts with Mexican government-owned customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec 3
|Terri
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Nov 29
|GUESS WHO
|6,486
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Nov 29
|Juan Jose Cortez
|4
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
|Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Edsopinion
|60
|Joe lopez
|Oct '16
|Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC