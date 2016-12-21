6 guilty pleas in bribery scheme invo...

6 guilty pleas in bribery scheme involving Mexican contracts

Federal authorities say six people have pleaded guilty in a $2 million bribery scheme involving Mexican officials securing aircraft maintenance and repair contracts with Mexican government-owned and controlled entities. Prosecutors in Houston and San Antonio say charges and plea agreements unsealed Tuesday show the bribes were paid to several different foreign officials either by wire transfer or checks to accounts with Mexican government-owned customers.

