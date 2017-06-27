June 27, 2017Finishing construction of the Mon-Fayette Expressway is back on schedule.
Regional transportation planners, known as Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, voted Monday to return the expressway's final highway corridor to their transportation plan three months after opposition in Allegheny County threatened to drop the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Stanfield
|Mar '17
|Haywood
|1
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Bigbuggie
|16
|joe lopez of mazz (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|redraidergal
|39
|As Trump takes the oath, many voters still can'...
|Jan '17
|Bow Down
|1
|the Neck (Jul '09)
|Oct '16
|Harry
|3
|at the wharf (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jill lutz
|1
|an old haunt (Nov '14)
|Aug '16
|jill lutz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC