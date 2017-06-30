Drivers who text and cause serious harm could face stiffer sentences in Pa.
Pennsylvania is expected to start imposing stiffer sentences next year on motorists convicted of vehicular homicide or aggravated vehicular assault for crashes that occurred while they were texting or driving in work zones. Because the changes wouldn't take effect until Jan. 1, they wouldn't apply to Richard Lee Hauschel II, 32, of Brownsville, who faces aggravated vehicular assault charges stemming from an April 4 crash on Pittsburgh's Liberty Bridge in which a couple and their newborn son were seriously injured.
