South Strabane police charge several with theft
Sandra F. Leeper, 57, of 674-A Old National Pike, Brownsville, is charged with retail theft for allegedly stealing items valued at $140.91 from Walmart, Trinity Point, Dec. 30. Sondra Leigh Ewing, 25, of 1188 Maple Terrace, Washington, is charged with retail theft and illegal procurement of drugs.
