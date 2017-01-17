South Strabane police charge several ...

South Strabane police charge several with theft

Sandra F. Leeper, 57, of 674-A Old National Pike, Brownsville, is charged with retail theft for allegedly stealing items valued at $140.91 from Walmart, Trinity Point, Dec. 30. Sondra Leigh Ewing, 25, of 1188 Maple Terrace, Washington, is charged with retail theft and illegal procurement of drugs.

